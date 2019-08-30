Artfinity Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $2.18 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.04901525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,706,112 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

