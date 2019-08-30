Ardor Price Tops $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $53.95 million and approximately $675,376.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007535 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001827 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

