Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $20.02 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $2.48 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00231888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.01357341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091507 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021411 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, BitMart, DDEX, Bibox, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

