Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ARCI opened at $4.50 on Monday. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Get Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.