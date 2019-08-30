Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will post sales of $400.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.56 million and the highest is $411.00 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $517.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -178.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

