Analyzing Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:ZOM)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $301.03 million 22.43 -$361.92 million ($5.46) -16.64 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A N/A -$16.65 million ($0.18) -1.94

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.3% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 0 20 0 3.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $201.76, indicating a potential upside of 122.11%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Profitability

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -165.52% -55.37% -34.90% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A -23,993.13% -381.50%

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene. In addition, the company's pipeline comprise SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA. It has collaboration agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital to advance micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under the research and license option agreement; Galgt2, a gene therapy program for the treatment of DMD; and Neutrophin 3, a gene therapy program to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth neuropathies. The company also has a license agreement with Lysogene to develop LYS-SAF302, a gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA; a license and option agreement with Lacerta to develop treatments for CNS-targeted and lysosomal storage diseases; and research collaboration and option agreement with Genethon to develop micro-dystrophin gene therapy products. In addition, it has a research agreement with Duke University to advance gene editing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for restoring dystrophin expression; a collaboration agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. to commercialize products in Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline; a strategic collaboration with Paragon Bioservices; and a strategic collaboration with CENTOGENE for the identification of patients with DMD in the Middle East and North Africa region. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs. It is also developing ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies; ZM-006, a transdermal gel formulation of methimazole targeting hyperthyroidism in cats; and ZM-011, a transdermal gel formulation of fluoxetine for the treatment of feline behavioral disorders, such as inappropriate urination. The company has a collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and with Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and commercialization of novel pathogen detection system. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.