Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $61.07

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,062,000 after acquiring an additional 420,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,088,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.65. 4,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,283. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

