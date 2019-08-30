Analysts Set $59.00 Target Price for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. Unitil’s rating score has declined by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $59.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE UTL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,434. Unitil has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $889.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

