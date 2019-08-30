Analysts Expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to post sales of $165.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $201.00 million. Synergy Resources posted sales of $160.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full-year sales of $696.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $784.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $771.75 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synergy Resources.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCI. Capital One Financial raised shares of Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SRCI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 4,670,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Synergy Resources has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synergy Resources (SRCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.