Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. 1,434,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,179. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

