Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.25. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

PGTI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 28,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $818.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $192,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,672,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,305 shares of company stock valued at $903,726. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 54.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

