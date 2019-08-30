Analysts Anticipate Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 116.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 422,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 785.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after purchasing an additional 389,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 546.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,042,000 after purchasing an additional 321,629 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.18. Kemper has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

