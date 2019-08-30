Analysts Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ferroglobe posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

GSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 9,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,323. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

