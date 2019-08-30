Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

