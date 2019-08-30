Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 297.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

