Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $198.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $191.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.83.

AMGN opened at $206.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

