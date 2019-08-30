American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. American Woodmark has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $92.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

