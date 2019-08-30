American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) PT Lowered to $10.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AOBC. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.68. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $402.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $114,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

