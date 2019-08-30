American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEL. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 547.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

