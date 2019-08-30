Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q3 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.71 on Friday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $238,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,429.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,819,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ambarella by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 293,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

