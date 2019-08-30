Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.59

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and traded as high as $85.00. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 5,352 shares trading hands.

ALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.