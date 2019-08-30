Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of ATUS opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $13,611,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

