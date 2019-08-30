Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of Altagas stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.10. 373,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.26. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$25.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

