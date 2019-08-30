Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $596,209.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $596,209.00 and $49,797.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021520 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

