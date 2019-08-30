Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 3626967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.55.

About Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on proving consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors worldwide. It offers advisory services, strategizes, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

