Almeela Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Almeela token can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a market cap of $18,901.00 and $49,599.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Almeela Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 26,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,846 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.