Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Holdings Trimmed by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,644. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

