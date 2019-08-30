Algorand Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66.79 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $115.84 million and $66.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,806,972,263 coins and its circulating supply is 275,700,420 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

