Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.65

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 33496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

ALDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 233,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

