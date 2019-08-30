Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Down 3.2%

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 4,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.40 ($0.99).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

Albion Technology and General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology and General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology and General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.