Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $86.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,743. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 176,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,037. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

