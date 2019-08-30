Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $25.87 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Aion has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and $1.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Koinex, Kyber Network and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00232390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, BitForex, Kucoin, Koinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

