Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.19. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.