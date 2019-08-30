Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Trading 3.5% Higher

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), 113,933 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18,366% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.85.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile (LON:AMPH)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

