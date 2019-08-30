Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 412,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aerohive Networks stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading on Friday. Aerohive Networks has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $254.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 671,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aerohive Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 336,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

