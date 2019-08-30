Aeon Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.93 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $10,655.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00708309 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

