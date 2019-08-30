Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Adesto Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $304.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

In other news, VP Dermot Barry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $80,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 75,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

