Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.44

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 5702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Citigroup upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market cap of $648.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,466,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,334,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,026 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,230,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 611,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

