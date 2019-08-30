Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.44

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 5702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Citigroup upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
The stock has a market cap of $648.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
