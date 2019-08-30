Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24 Hour Volume of $452,109.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $951,008.00 and $452,109.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, LBank and HADAX. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,621.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.01762113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.02922367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00675528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00706088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00466268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

