Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.52. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 754,512 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.50.

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

