ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.05

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.