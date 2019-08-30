Ace Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Ace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges. Ace has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ace alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.76 or 0.04887523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ace

Ace (CRYPTO:ACE) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace . The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ace Token Trading

Ace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.