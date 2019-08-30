Aben Resources (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 19,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 73,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

