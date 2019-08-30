Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.89 ($37.08).

A number of brokerages have commented on ARL. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ARL stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €25.82 ($30.02). 201,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.07 and its 200 day moving average is €26.83. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of €37.18 ($43.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

