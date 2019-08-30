AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

