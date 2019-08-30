8,107 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 281,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.40 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $50,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $353,082.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,453 shares of company stock worth $9,049,266. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

