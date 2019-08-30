$81.90 Million in Sales Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to announce sales of $81.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.10 million and the highest is $82.90 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year sales of $340.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $343.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $356.17 million, with estimates ranging from $350.08 million to $360.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after acquiring an additional 559,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth about $6,388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

PEI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,545. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.50%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

