746 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Account Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 378,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,442. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

