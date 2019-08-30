74,300 Shares in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 448.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. 3,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

