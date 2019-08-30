6,339 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,691,000 after purchasing an additional 413,697 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,596,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 354,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 941,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,951,000 after purchasing an additional 123,235 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBGS. Bank of America began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

